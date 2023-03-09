Dharmapuri: Govt school students suspended for damaging school property

CHENNAI: Owing to unruly behaviour after a practical exam on March 7 in a government higher secondary school in Dharmapuri, the education department has suspended five students, including two girls.

The incident of students breaking the chairs, desks including the ceiling fan of a classroom happened at Amani Mallapuram government higher secondary school in Dharmapuri district.

The video taken by one of the students went viral on Wednesday after which the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi intervened in the matter.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official with the Dharmapuri education department said, "The class 11 students finished the practical exam and went for a lunch break on March 7. During which, five students, including two students, began ransacking the classroom."

"The students tore books kept in the classroom, broke benches and chairs, including a ceiling fan. On the same day, parents of these teachers were called in and the issue was discussed with the School Management Committee (SMC). As a result, the parents agreed to bear the damages too, "added the official.

However, the video of the incident went viral when a student uploaded the same on social media on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the department announced a five-day suspension to these students, but will not be barred from writing the final exam starting on March 14.

Meanwhile, such cases of unruly behaviour among students, both in government and private schools are becoming common after COVID-19 lockdown, point out teachers and other stakeholders.