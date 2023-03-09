Continue supply of 24x7 free electricity connections to farmers: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the DMK government to continue free electricity connection for farmers around the clock to encourage farming activities.

EPS, in a statement, said the AIADMK government under his leadership had supplied three-phase electricity connection at free of cost to farmers to help the farming communities.

However, news reports a few days ago indicate that the present “incompetent” DMK government is categorised as Delta and non-Delta districts to supply electricity for 12 hours in two shifts - 6 hours in the morning and six hours in the evening - for farmers.

This would not benefit the farmers in any way and it would hamper agricultural activities.

It would ultimately lead the sector to collapse.

He further said if the state government augment the electricity production from the facilities of solar, wind and thermal power stations would ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers during the summer season.

He also insisted the state government to stock adequate coal for thermal stations ahead of the summer.