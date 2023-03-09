Collector’s warning to vehicle operators

VELLORE: Vehicles carrying animals especially cows from other states will not be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu through check posts in Vellore district if High Court norms are flouted, Collector Kumaravel Pandian ordered on Wednesday. Inspecting the forest and police check posts at Synagunta on the Gudiyattam-Andhra Pradesh border, he said officials should check whether the animals were meant for domestic or table use, see if they carried the appropriate veterinary doctors certificate and if they had enough space to move in the vehicles. This follows complaints reaching the Collector that vehicles flouted all such norms and that such animals were also meant for onward transit to Kerala.