Collector, DIG interact with migrant workers in Thoothukudi

MADURAI/TIRUCHY: A sizable number of migrant labourers are working on various development projects underway in parts of Thoothukudi district.

Thoothukudi Collector K Senthilraj on Thursday interacted with the migrant labourers in a thermal power plant at Kallamozhi and assured them that the state government is more concerned about their welfare.

The Collector said Chief Minister MK Stalin is very particular that the migrant workers should not have any problem and their safety should be ensured. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar interacted with the migrant workers on the premises of NTPL, a power plant in Thoothukudi and told them not to believe in any rumours on social media and that they need to be more aware. Since many of the migrant workers were from parts of North India, the DIG spoke in Hindi.

Meanwhile. a police team led by Perambalur SP C Shyamaladevi went to a private firm at Naranamangalam in Perambalur where many migrant labourers are employed and distributed the awareness handbills and celebrated the holi with the workers.