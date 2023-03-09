Cochlear implant to be covered under CM health insurance scheme

CHENNAI: Good news for those with hearing disabilities seeking high end medical attention. High end procedures like Cochlear Implant Surgery, Flow diverter stent will now be covered under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme with a ceiling of Rs.6.39L per patient.

A copy of the G.O dated February 27, read that "A high level committee had been constituted under the Principal Secretary to Govt, Health and Family Welfare to grant permission for such cases like Cochlear Implant Surgeries, Flow diverter stent etc. from the corpus fund."

The State Health and Family Welfare department's order also pointed out that the Project director - TNHSP will be a member secretary and Special Secretary to Finance department, the Director of Medical Education, the Director of Public Health and Prevention Medicine, the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, the Managing Director - TNMSC will be a members of the High Level Committee.

The seven member committee will grant the permission to do Cochlear Implant Surgeries, Flow diverter stent under CM's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme bringing respite for those seeking advanced level treatments.

The state had also passed orders related to release of funds for insurance policy administrative costs and exemptions for certain packages covered by the CM health insurance scheme.

Welcoming the move, Smitha from Disability Rights said, "It's indeed a great provision for those who want to use these specific procedures and will definitely benefit them. Yet, we should be careful that it should not be a forcing agent for all deaf people to undergo these medical procedures but they should be given a free option to use sign language if they prefer that."

"Also it will be good if all the rehabilitation therapies for all people with disabilities can be added under the CM health insurance scheme, " she added.