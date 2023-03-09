Cane ryots protest enters 100th day

TIRUCHY: The sugarcane farmers’ protest against Thirumandangudi Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory reached the 100th day and the farmers staged a rally on Thursday insisting the state government to intervene into the issue. Sugarcane farmers from Thanjavur commenced their indefinite strike on November 30, 2022, against the Thiru Arooran Sugar factory for the default of several crores owing to the farmers. On Thursday, as the protest reached its 100th day, the farmers along with the activists and leaders from various political parties went on a rally in support of their demands. The farmers carried sugarcane in the rally that commenced from Athanur and reached the sugar factory at Thirumandangudi via Narasimhapuram, Pullapoothankudi and Koonancheri. MLA Nagai Mali, who participated in the rally, said, the sugar factory had cheated the farmers and so they undergo torture by the bank officials. “If the state government is willing to solve the issue, it will take just two hours. We are not able to comprehend why the state government and the district administration have been maintaining silence on the issue. I will certainly raise the issue on the floor of the Assembly,” Mali said.