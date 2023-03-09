Cancel Tasmac tenders worth Rs 1,000 cr: Arappor to govt

In his petition to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor, said: “It has come to our notice that contrary to your promise of e-tenders, close to 43 tenders worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for transportation of Tasmac liquor from godowns to shops were floated as box tenders and due to end today (Thursday).”