Cancel Tasmac tenders worth Rs 1,000 cr: Arappor to govt
CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to cancel Rs 1,000 crore worth Tasmac tenders, which were floated as box tenders.
In his petition to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor, said: “It has come to our notice that contrary to your promise of e-tenders, close to 43 tenders worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for transportation of Tasmac liquor from godowns to shops were floated as box tenders and due to end today (Thursday).”
He added that only the tender forms could be downloaded online. However, the submission of the tender was before the Senior Regional Manager in a box.
“We have received a specific complaint that the tender process is being fixed to favour specific contractors. To manage contractors, it’s being said that bill payments to the tune of several crores are kept pending for certain existing contractors to have control during the tender process,” he added.
He also urged the Chief Minister to cancel the tenders and float them as end-to-end e-tenders.
