AIADMK worker killed in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An AIADMK functionary was hacked to death by a three-member gang in Tiruchy on Tuesday late hours and the police retrieved the body and have been searching for the gang.

It is said, M Gopi (32), a resident from Valavanthankottai near Tiruverumbur, AIADMK functionary came to a hotel in Thuvakudi and ordered dinner.

While he was waiting for the parcel, a three-member gang appeared there and started to assault Gopi with lethal weapons.

However Gopi managed to escape them but the gang chased them and assaulted Gopi in which he fell down dead with multiple cut injuries and soon the gang escaped in the cover of darkness.

On information, the Thuvakudi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH for post mortem.

The police registered a case and commenced investigation and are searching for the gang.