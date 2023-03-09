AIADMK district secretaries meeting underway in Chennai

CHENNAI: The meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretaries under the chairmanship of the party's interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is underway at the party's headquarters in Chennai, according to a Maalaimalar report.

According to the reports, key cadres of the party expressed their views on the conduct of the election for the general secretary post. Some even insisted that the cadres should not exaggerate the issue of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and maintain peace in the current environment.