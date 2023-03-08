AIADMK to hold dist secy meet, to discuss elections for GS

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party would hold district secretaries meeting on Thursday to discuss and explore the options to conduct election for the general secretary post.

Sources privy to the developments in the party said that recently the Supreme Court came in favour of Leader of Opposition and the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Hence, they don't want to delay the opportunity to elect EPS as the next general secretary of the party to put the row over the leadership to rest.

"The election for the GS post is the top priority. It will be discussed during the meeting. We want to hold the election at the earliest and get it done," said the source.

Another leader said that they would also discuss the ongoing tussle with the BJP and the Erode East by-polls. They would also focus on strengthening the party and organising district level public meetings to revitalise the party.

Political critic Shyam Sundar said the EPS would expect every opportunity to settle the issue over the General Secretary post. "At present, he is neither the interim general secretary, which was the tenured based post, nor the joint coordinator of the party. So, he will find ways to create short term solutions to clear all legal hurdles to win the party and its 'Two-Leaves' symbol, which was allocated to him for temporary basis to use it in Erode bypoll, " he said.