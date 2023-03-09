Agri power supply timings changed to make use of solar energy

CHENNAI: To make use of solar power, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) issued a schedule for supplying power to agricultural consumers during the daytime. According to an official, the modification was issued considering the increase in peak power demand and also making use of solar power availability during the daytime. “We have scheduled the power supply in such a way that farmers would get a three-phase power supply during non-peak hours instead of morning peak hours,” he said. Three-phase power supply for farmers will be from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and 12 am to 6 am in Delta districts, while it will be from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 4 am in other districts.