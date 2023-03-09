34 new cases in TN including 6 in Chennai, 1 from Bahrain

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 34 new COVID cases, including a case from Bahrain, on Thursday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,123. Eight cases were reported in Coimbatore, 6 in Chennai, 3 in Chengalpattu, and 2 cases each in Salem, Sivaganga, Tiruvallur and Tiruchy. Eight other districts reported a case each. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 1% after 2,919 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in TN stood at 202 with the highest of 46 in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,56,872. Death toll remained at 38,049.