Summer special trains in TN: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of a pair of weekly summer special trains to clear extra rush of passengers. Train no 06004 Tirunelveli – Tambaram weekly special Fare Special will leave Tirunelveli at 19.20 hrs on 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th April, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th May, 04th, 11th, 18th and 25th June (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 09.20 hrs the next day (13 Services).

Train no 06003 Tambaram – Tirunelveli weekly special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 22.20 hrs on 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th April, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th May, 05th, 12th, 19th and 26th June, 2023 (Mondays) and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 hrs the next day (13 Services).

Advance reservation of the train comprising an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, seven sleeper class coaches and three general second class coaches and one general second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches would open at 8am on March 9.