TamilNadu

South TN, Delta districts to receive rains for next 2 days

According to a statement issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department, due to variation in speed of easterly winds, from March 8-10 south-east districts, delta districts, adjoining districts, and Karaikal regions may receive light to moderate rain at one or two places.
South TN, Delta districts to receive rains for next 2 days
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Chennai Meteorological Department said that there is a chance of rain in the south-east and Delta districts from today to the 10th.

According to a statement issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department, due to variation in speed of easterly winds, from March 8-10 south-east districts, delta districts, adjoining districts, and Karaikal regions may receive light to moderate rain at one or two places.

On March 11, light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in south-eastern districts.

On March 12, generally dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Weather Forecast for Chennai and Suburbs: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32-33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22-23 degrees Celsius, it said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Delta Districts
Karaikal
Chennai Meteorological Department
south-east districts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in