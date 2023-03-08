South TN, Delta districts to receive rains for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Meteorological Department said that there is a chance of rain in the south-east and Delta districts from today to the 10th.

According to a statement issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department, due to variation in speed of easterly winds, from March 8-10 south-east districts, delta districts, adjoining districts, and Karaikal regions may receive light to moderate rain at one or two places.

On March 11, light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in south-eastern districts.

On March 12, generally dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Weather Forecast for Chennai and Suburbs: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32-33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22-23 degrees Celsius, it said.