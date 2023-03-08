New cases climb to 32; Chennai, Coimbatore add 7 each

CHENNAI: The number of new COVID cases in Tamil Nadu increased further to 32 on Wednesday, with Chennai and Coimbatore recording 7 cases each, followed by The Nilgiris with 3, and Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Dharmapuri two each. Adding these, the total number of cases has gone up to 35,95,089. The overall test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9 per cent, with Coimbatore recording the highest of 1.2 per cent. As many as 16 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,56,854.