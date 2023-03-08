Leaving TN seeing scary clips on our phones, say migrants

Nayanmati, also a migrant worker from UP, said she is in Chennai for more than eight years now and has never experienced any problems. She added that local people helped her understand Tamil and even the names of daily use materials. “When I was new here, I was not sure if I will be able to survive here. But all those whom I met here all these years made it easy for me to work here,” said Nayanmati.



“Recently, we hear a lot of rumours that we will be sent back if we do not have any local ID proof or our Aadhaar is not in the local address. We do not know if it is true or not, but we feel very scared for our children. We don’t have the money to take a flight to UP and we have to plan our holidays three months ahead to get a confirmed train ticket. If something happens, where will we get the money to go home in an emergency,” she asked.



Many of those DT Next spoke to pointed out that they are unable to access any government order or official news since they are not educated enough to understand English and have limited knowledge of Tamil.