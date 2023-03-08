Islamic terror outfit behind Kovai car blast: BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP unit President K Annamalai on Tuesday said the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, a terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore suicide bombing incident that occurred on the eve of the Deepavali festival in which a suicide bomber Jameesha Mubin, an ISIS supporter, was killed.

He was charred to death when the LPG cyclinder in the car laden with explosive materials exploded near a temple on October 23 last year. In a tweet, Annamalai said at least now the DMK Party should wake up and give up their cylinder blast theory.

In a tweet, he said “the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore Suicide Bombing incident. Hope @arivalayam (ruling DMK headquarters) party members wake up at least now and give up their “Cylinder Blast” theory”.