Islamic terror outfit behind Kovai car blast: BJP chief Annamalai
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP unit President K Annamalai on Tuesday said the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, a terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore suicide bombing incident that occurred on the eve of the Deepavali festival in which a suicide bomber Jameesha Mubin, an ISIS supporter, was killed.
He was charred to death when the LPG cyclinder in the car laden with explosive materials exploded near a temple on October 23 last year. In a tweet, Annamalai said at least now the DMK Party should wake up and give up their cylinder blast theory.
In a tweet, he said “the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore Suicide Bombing incident. Hope @arivalayam (ruling DMK headquarters) party members wake up at least now and give up their “Cylinder Blast” theory”.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android