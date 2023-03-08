Dravidian movement empowered women: PTR

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday emphasised the role of the Justice Party government and its policy interventions that empowered women in the State.

“The core of my political ideology and the Dravidian movement is the empowerment of women and getting as close to equal opportunities and equal outcomes for them,” said the Minister while addressing the women entrepreneurs and professionals Women Achievers Awards 2022-2023 programme organised by FICCI FLO.

Tamil Nadu was far ahead when compared to other states, he said, attributing the State’s development to the over a century-long efforts of the Dravidian movement.

“In 1921, the Justice Party government legislated the right to vote for women and legislated compulsory elementary education for boys and girls. That has brought us here today,” he said.

If the rulers at that time had not found a way to get a large proportion of the State’s population engaged through education and get them involved in the development of the economy, Tamil Nadu would not have achieved the stature it has today, he added. Thiaga Rajan also pointed out a recent survey revealed that 42 per cent of all women manufacturers in the country were from Tamil Nadu.

The State is far ahead in terms of per capita income, GDP, access to higher education, health, social and human development indices, he noted, adding that the Justice Party and its bandwagon Dravidian movement were the “driving factor” for TN excelling in so many aspects.

Prasanna Vasanadu, chairperson of FICCI FLO’s Chennai region chapter and Mariazeena Johnson, managing director of Sathyabama University, also spoke.

During the function, awards were distributed to the best entrepreneur, upcoming entrepreneur, professional, social entrepreneur (NGO) and social entrepreneur (individual).