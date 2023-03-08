BJP to release DMK ministers’ corruption lists on Apr 14: Annamalai

CHENNAI: While meeting reporters at Madurai airport today, Tamil Nadu BJP unit President K Annamalai announced that the corruption made by DMK Ministers will be released on April 14 in an official website.

Also, the assest list and its location will be published as evidence. A copy of the same in a pendrive will also be provided to media outlets. All their investments in business, malls and infrastructure in Dubai will be reflected in it, he said.

Annamalai further added that everything he had said along with his 10-year-old bank statement will be published for public soon.

When asked regarding Udayanidhi Stalin's comment on BJP as '420 party', Annamalai asked “What is Udayanidhi's qualification? What about his education? Where did he go and how did he suffer? Who did he go to and what did he talk about? Did people vote for his talent? Chepauk constituency is DMK's majority and whoever contest there, will definitely win.”

“Also, Udhayanidhi talks about NEET today, Does he know how to fix NEET formula? No. But, he is a member of the Anna University's syndicate. There was a time in Tamil Nadu when only experts gave opinions, but today people like Udhayanidhi Stalin are talking about the idea. Also, Udhayanidhi must understand who is 420,” he said.