BJP causing hurdles to DMK govt, says EVKS Elangovan

COIMBATORE: Ex-minister and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan on Wednesday said the BJP, which could not win the polls in Tamil Nadu, has been creating hurdles to the DMK government.

Speaking to the media after participating in Women’s Day celebrations in the party office in Erode, Elangovan said it was a truth revealed by Chief Minister MK Stalin that there is a conspiracy to dislodge the DMK government.

“The BJP, which couldn’t win polls by securing votes, has been causing troubles to the government. They are creating new issues and are making a false campaign that migrant workers are attacked. However, people of Tamil Nadu will foil the malicious campaign by BJP against the State government,” he said.

Further, Elangovan said the migrant workers are given protection in the State and people will never believe the false narratives of Seeman and Annamalai. “The DMK leaders wouldn’t have mentioned that north Indian workers should leave the state. They get employed and industrial units here get workers,” he said.

On the brewing trouble between BJP and AIADMK, the Congress leader said the defections indicate that both the parties are in the face of destruction.