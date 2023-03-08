13 more BJP IT wing cadres quit party, likely to join AIADMK

CHENNAI: With AIADMK admitting a few BJP functionaries into that party, 13 more cadres, including Chennai West District Information Technology Unit Chief Orathi Anbarasu, left the BJP on Wednesday. So far, 10 secretaries and 2 vice presidents of the Chennai West District IT Division have resigned from the BJP.

According to Orathi Anbarasu's statement, "An unusual situation has prevailed in the party so far, and for the past few days, many people have been contacting me. Now, I have to inform everyone about my situation. I have travelled with BJP for many years. Everyone around me knows that party responsibility is only for a few years, and I am not a person who is looking for a position. I hope you all know my work. It amazes me how I have faced threats and complaints against me for so long," he said.

"I don't want to fall victim to the machinations of selfish people who classify me as unworthy. I do this as a remedy to protect myself from evil-minded people. I definitely will not join the DMK. My heartfelt thanks to all the kind souls who continue to show love to me," he continued.

Also, he added, "Respecting the thoughts of my dear brothers who are working with me in the party, it has been decided to travel along with our beloved CTR Nirmal Kumar."