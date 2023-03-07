Woman kills self with two children

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old woman committed suicide along with her two children aged seven and four by jumping in front of a train in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday morning, when villagers spotted the mutilated bodies of the woman and two children along the railway track. The deceased were identified by police as Ammu, wife of Suresh, 38 from Kallavi Mettu Street in Uthangarai and their children Subiksha, 7 and Bishmar, 4. The couple has five children. The Kallavi police sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem at Uthangarai Government Hospital. The Morappur railway police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.