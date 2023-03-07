Why TN cops were detained by Rajasthan police: Full details inside

CHENNAI: Giving an update on the arrest of the Special Police Force from Tiruchy in Rajasthan when they went to recover the stolen jewellery, Tiruchy Commissioner Sathyapriya told reporters: "Around 183 sovereigns of jewels are to be recovered in Tiruchy alone. But so far only 37½ sovereigns have been recovered."

"All these 4 people from Rajasthan robbed at Jayanagar, Ramalinganagar, Shaktinagar, Wireless Road, RMS Colony in Tiruchy. There are 5,000 migrant workers in Tiruchy city alone," she added.

"She further said: "No untoward incidents like attacks on them have taken place here. We are planning to install surveillance cameras in Trichy city to prevent crime incidents. That requires 1,000 surveillance cameras. Also, we have selected the locations where the cameras should be installed. Also, we are coordinating residents' associations."

What's the story behind this?

Four men from Rajasthan identified as Ratan (38), Ramprasad (22), Shankar (25), and Rama (40) reached Tamil Nadu a few months ago with their families. They used to hang out on roadsides selling balloons, selling bed sheets, and begging at the traffic signals.

On December 23, Tiruchy Metropolitan Police arrested 4 persons including Ratan, Shankar, Ramprasad, and Rama. During the investigation conducted with them, it was revealed that within a week they took the stolen jewellry and silver items to Rajasthan and sold them to a buyer.

TN team formed to hunt the accused:

Later, Sessions Court Police Inspector Syamaladevi took 2 of them, Ratan and Shankar, into custody in Tiruchy jail to recover the stolen jewellery. Along with 2 of them, a 15-member special police force headed by Assistant Commissioner Kennedy, including Vrayyur Inspector Mohan and Sub-Inspector Umasangari, left for Rajasthan on February 28.

On the 2nd, they went to the Puliyakalan police station at Chappura, Bhilwara district, and with the help of the local police and seized 300 grams of gold.

Similarly, another person who was buying stolen jewellery, Sania and her husband, Pannalal of Ramalaya village, Ajmer district, were caught and interrogated with the help of Binay police, who agreed to return the gold jewelery on iterrogation. However, there was a delay in getting the jewels from Sania.

Trap for Tamil Nadu police

When the special forces police decided to go back to Tiruchy and left for Jaipur airport, Sania's brother Lakshmanan contacted the special forces on his cell phone at 11.30 am on Monday.

He said that he would give Rs 25 lakh in exchange for the stolen gold jewelery and that he should come to Ajmer to collect the amount. After this, Assistant Commissioner Kennedy, Inspector Syamaladevi and a policeman left for Tiruchy with the arrested Ratan and Shankar.

When Inspector Mohan and the remaining 12 special forces left for Ajmer to collect the money at the place Lakshmanan told them, the Rajasthan State Anti-Corruption Commission officers surrounded the Trichy Special Police and took them away for questioning.

The said Lakshmanan gave false information to the anti-corruption committee officials there that the Tamil Nadu police threatened them with Rs 25 lakh to release his sister from the theft case. Following this, it was revealed that due to a misunderstanding, the Trichy Special Force Police was taken to the Rajasthan Police for investigation.

Negotiation that took place

Subsequently, higher officials intervened in this matter and negotiated with the Rajasthan State Police. When files related to the case were submitted, the special police force who were taken for several hours of questioning were released.