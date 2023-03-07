VIT’s AVP congratulates students of Bhopal campus

Vellore Institute of Technology has celebrated, the birthday of its Assistant Vice President Kadhambari S Viswanathan, commended the contribution of all the stakeholders in institution building and appreciated the initiatives being taken at VIT Bhopal Campus for training the future generations through Future Ready Programmes to contribute in the realisation of Industry 4.0.

At a function in VIT Vellore, she congratulated the VIT Bhopal students on getting good offers in prominent companies of International repute like Microsoft, Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, and Co., with the highest package of 59 LPA.

She mentioned the success of the first batch of STARS Scheme students and said that 27 students, hailing from 21 different districts of Madhya Pradesh, out of 32 students are placed in various companies.

Ms Viswanathan has offered a donation of 5 lakh rupees to the Universal Higher Education Trust (UHET); a non-profit organisation established in 2012 with the motive of providing support to underprivileged students who complete 10+2 and wish to pursue higher education, on her birthday.