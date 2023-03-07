Trade unions write to Stalin against private bus operation

CHENNAI: Ahead the decision of operating private buses through contract basis under the World Bank funded project, nine trade unions, including LPF, have written letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin against it.

The trade unions have also decided to meet CM Stalin in person today to insist their demand on withdrawing the decision to run private buses on contractual basis.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is mulling to add buses under which private operators would own and operate the vehicles. However, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar assured that the decision will not affect the workers and also asserted that the transport corporation buses would be continued to be operated.