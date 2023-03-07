TN hastens enumeration exercise of migrant workers

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: Even as the issue of fake claims on migrant workers being assaulted in Tamil Nadu refuses to ebb — with LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan the latest to visit State on Monday trailing an official delegation from Bihar — TN Labour Minister CV Ganesan said steps have been taken to hasten the enumeration of the guest workers currently under way in districts.

Estimating there are around six lakh guest workers in the State, Ganesan said in Tiruchy that the exercise will create a database of the workforce from outside the State.

Stating that the TN government is committed to assuring the safety of guest workers, Ganesan said the five-member Bihar delegation that met workers from their state here returned convinced, “thanking the state government and CM Stalin.”

The minister further said the district collectors in Tirupur, Coimbatore, Erode and Salem are overseeing the enumeration exercise.

Meanwhile, agencies reported from Patna that a man was arrested from Bihar’s Jamui district on Monday for allegedly sharing on social media fake videos of alleged attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu, police said.

“An investigation by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) revealed the accused were spreading fake videos of migrants being killed and beaten up in TN,” Bihar police said.

Thirty such videos were shared on social media, forcing workers to flee TN, police said.