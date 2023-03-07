Tiruchy airport bags Best airport in Asia Pacific region award

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy International Airport has bagged the best airport in Asia Pacific Region handling under two million category by the Airport Council International (ACI), an organisation monitoring airport management, said the Airport Director P Subramani here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Subramani said, the ACI, an internationally renowned organisation that used to monitor the airport management, has scrutinised as many as 32 features, including protection, parking facility and food service and adjudged the best among 48 airports that handles below 2 million passengers.

“With compliance of the required features, Tiruchy airport has been adjudged the best and it would boost the image of the airport internationally and it was achieved through the cooperation of the support staff,” Subramani said.

Meanwhile, the airport director said that the new terminal work which is under construction would be completed by September this year and it would focus the architecture with the native art and cultural aspects. While the runway expansion work is also underway.

Out of the required 345 acre land for the expansion, 41 acres have been acquired so far and talks are on with the people and the land acquisition works would complete soon, he said.

Stating that there are plans to increase the domestic service from Tiruhcy, Subramani said, so far, the service has been under operational with Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai sectors and soon, service to Mumbai would commence, he said.

In the meantime, the airport handles 20 MT goods a day and 1.72 million ton goods were handled last year and this year 1.03 million ton has been handled so far, he added.