Thanjai Mayor assures uninterrupted water supply for Chennai

TIRUCHY: Through the Phase II drinking water scheme, the Thanjavur city would get an additional 40 MLD of drinking water and the civic administration is committed to ensure uninterrupted water supply, said the Mayor Shan Ramanathan on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the drinking water scheme, the mayor said, the city has been receiving 24 MLD water already from Kollidam but the requirement was 30 MLD water and so an additional pumping station has been planned by the civic administration and thus a bore well was established at Okkakudi in Kollidam river bed.

“Through this scheme, the residents can receive uninterrupted water supply”, the Mayor said. Similarly, another scheme has been in the pipeline through which 60 MLD water supply has been planned and the civic body would assure there will not be drinking water issues for the next 30 years, he said.