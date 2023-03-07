Teachers must avoid mobile phones while on HSS exam duty: Collector

VELLORE: Teachers should not use mobile phones while on duty for the higher secondary exams which start from March 13, Collector Kumaravel Pandian said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of exam bound staff including invigilators and supervisors held at the government boys higher secondary school in Katpadi, he said a total of 2,079 staff would be pressed into service in the 81 exam centres in the district for the HS exams.

Continuing in the same vein Vellore district CEO G Munusamy said teachers should not under any conditions take photos of the question papers on their mobile phones.

He also advised staff to ensure that all facilities were available in the exam centres a day before the exams started. He also said that separate areas should be earmarked for those with sicknesses.