Stalin writes to Modi over attack on Indian fishermen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the External Affairs Ministry to use diplomatic channels to secure the release of 16 Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel apprehended by the Lankan Navy.

In his demi-official letter to the PM, copy of which was circulated to the media, CM Stalin drew the PM's attention to apprehension of 16 Indian fishermen (6 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, 7 fishermen from Kerala and 3 fishermen from West Bengal) along with their mechanised fishing boat named St. Marys, bearing Registration No IND-TN-15-MM-3793, which ventured for fishing from Thengapattinam Fishing Harbour of Tamil Nadu on February 9, and said that the apprehended fishermen are dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood and the arrest would put the families to hardship and suffering.

"I request you to kindly direct the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi to take up the matter with the concerned authorities using diplomatic channels so as to secure the release of 16 Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel, " the CM said.

While they were fishing in the deep sea waters on February 23, they were apprehended by the authorities in Diego Garcia of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) along with their mechanised fishing boat, Stalin added.