Stalin deputes T R Baalu to reassure Nitish on migrants safety

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has deputed his party treasurer cum Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu to reassure his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on the issue of north Indian workers safety in Tamil Nadu.

Baalu on Tuesday met Nitish in Patna and detailed to him the various efforts being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of Bihar workers living in the southern state. Stalin has deputed Baalu to the Bihar capital to diffuse the situation even as the delegation of Bihar bureaucrats was winding up its trip to TN to assess the safety of the state workers here.

The mutual reassurance happens in the backdrop of fake videos circulated on social media about alleged attacks on north Indian workers in TN.

Stalin has sent the third senior most leader of his party to personally convey his commitment on the issue a few days after the two state CMs spoke over phone.

The meeting gains significance because it happens at a time when the DMK was squarely blaming the BJP with raising a non-existent issue and engaging in a malicious campaign to prevent a non-BJP political consolidation at the national level.