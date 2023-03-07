SRMU protests as drunk passenger assaults TTE

TIRUCHY: A passenger who allegedly was under the influence of alcohol assaulted a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTE) while inspecting his ticket and thd SRMU members staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit while the railway police registered a case and are investigating.

TTI Arabind Kumar (37), a native of Bihar, boarded the Tiruchy-Chennai Express train as per his duty shift in wee hours of Monday.

While he was examining the tickets of the passengers, he found one person was sleeping in berth No 7 which is allotted to TTEs throughout all the coaches in the trains.

Upon inquiry the passenger was identified as Krishnamurthy and he had a confirmed ticket for another coach (S10 and Berth No 8). Repeated attempts by Arabind Kumar was challenged by Krishnamurthy, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. In an inebriated mood he slapped the TTE and used filthy comments.

The TTE called the Government Railway Police (GRP) constable who managed to bring down the passenger to the platform in Virudhachalam. Both TTE and passenger were taken back to Tiruchy.

Meanwhile, on information, the SRMU members led by the Deputy General Secretary Veerasekaran assembled at the railway station and staged a protest.

They also raised slogans demanding proper action against the culprit.