SP warns public about impersonator

TIRUVALLUR: In a shocking incident, it has come to light that someone posing as Tiruvallur SP Cephas Kalyan had created a fake social media account and requesting people for money.

An unidentified person reportedly created a fake instagram account in the name of SP Cephas Kalyan using his photograph and befriended several people before requesting them to send money to the former’s account.

When the incident came to the senior cop’s notice, he immediately took to his official twitter handle to warn people about the impersonator and requested people not to fall for the scam.