'Rumours on migrants spread to cover up Stalin’s call for unity'

TIRUCHY: As the Chief Minister’s call for unity of opposition parties to defeat the BJP has been heard louder across the nation, a few fringe group of people spread the rumours of assaults on the migrant labourers which has not happened, claimed the DMK General Secretary and Senior Minister Durai Murugan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons here, Durai Murugan said, the opposition parties are not able to bear the massive victory of the DMK alliance in the Erode East by-poll and spit hatred against the government. The opposition has intentionally been spreading the rumours of assault against the migrant labourers to divert the recent statement of the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s call for unity of opposition for defeating the BJP which has gone viral across the country, he said.

“This is an absolute childish attitude,” commented the minister.

The minister further said that the DMK never practices hate politics, but those who plan to split the people by sowing venom, the party will seriously deal with, he said.

Stating that the Cauvery-Gundar linking project is the union government funded one and the previous AIADMK government can not claim ownership of the project and at the same time, after the change in the government, the Centre has shown least importance to the project, he charged. “Only with the world bank funds, the project would move further and the state government has been keeping on insisting the centre to continue the project,” Durai Murugan said.

The minister pointed out that the previous AIADMK government had put off several developmental projects brought by the then DMK government. “But we are not like the AIADMK and we go ahead with the projects introduced by the previous government and try to complete the schemes as the people’s money matters here,” the minister stressed.