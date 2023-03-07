Revenue assistant of Karur civic body arrested for accepting ₹20k bribe

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths on Tuesday arrested the Karur city corporation revenue assistant for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to fix property tax.

According to DVAC, Manickavasakan, a resident from South Street in the ward 14 of Karur corporation approached the revenue assistant Ravichandran (45) to fix a property tax.

On Monday, Ravichandran had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to fix the tax. Unwilling to give bribes, Manickavasakan lodged a complaint with the Karur DVAC.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case and on Tuesday, a team led by the DSP Natarajan arrested Ravichandran while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Manickavasakan.

The DVAC team also secured a tea shop owner Balaji for helping Ravichandran in the collection of bribes. Further investigations are on.