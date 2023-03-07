Revenue assistant of Karur civic body arrested for accepting ₹20k bribe
TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths on Tuesday arrested the Karur city corporation revenue assistant for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to fix property tax.
According to DVAC, Manickavasakan, a resident from South Street in the ward 14 of Karur corporation approached the revenue assistant Ravichandran (45) to fix a property tax.
On Monday, Ravichandran had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to fix the tax. Unwilling to give bribes, Manickavasakan lodged a complaint with the Karur DVAC.
Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case and on Tuesday, a team led by the DSP Natarajan arrested Ravichandran while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Manickavasakan.
The DVAC team also secured a tea shop owner Balaji for helping Ravichandran in the collection of bribes. Further investigations are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android