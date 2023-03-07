People’s grievance day programme held at Tiruvallur Collectorate

TIRUVALLUR: Tiruvallur District Collector Dr Alby John Varghese met with the members of public and received grievance petitions and also distributed welfare aid to differently-abled people on Monday.

In the People’s Grievance Day meeting held at the collectorate on Monday, Dr Varghese received 336 petitions from the public and directed them to the respective department officers for appropriate action.

The 336 petitions were mostly issues related to land, social security schemes, employment, green house and basic facilities.

Dr Varghese also distributed welfare aids including cheques worth Rs 20,000 as an incentive to trainers who to give table tennis training to differently abled persons and sewing machines to three beneficiaries each for Rs. 6,200 to the tune of Rs 18,600 and iron boxes worth Rs 45,000.

In order to improve the livelihood of 20 visually differently abled persons, the collector distributed free house plots costing Rs 2.8 lakhs to the tune of Rs 57.8 lakhs.