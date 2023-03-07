TamilNadu

No entrance exam for admission into model schools in TN: Poyyamozhi

He also said that an order issued on behalf of the State School Education Department was wrong and clear guidelines regarding the admission will be released soon.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that entrance exam will not be conducted for admission in model schools in the State.

Earlier, R Sudhan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Model Schools, had announced that the entrance examination will be conducted for admission of Class 10 students in 15 model schools, that are to be started in Tamil Nadu.

