TN students to write exams for admission into model schools

CHENNAI: To better gauge students joining model schools, the School Education Department is conducting a baseline assessment for class 9 students on March 4 between 10:30 am and 12 pm.

The assessment for the admission into model schools was announced by the member secretary, Tamil Nadu Model Schools recently.

For the assessment, the department has selected 240 students from each district, 120 girls and 120 boys. Additionally, the senior headmaster is likely to be appointed as the center chief.

According to the circular from the member secretary R Sudhan, Tamil Nadu Model Schools -- the assessment will be conducted on a personalised OMR sheet, with the student's name and Educational Management Information System (EMIS) ID printed on the answer sheet.

Subsequently, the headmasters will be responsible to bring students to the venue and ensure that all selected are present to appear for the exam. Additionally, the headmasters have been directed to appoint a teacher in-charge to escort students to the exam venue.

The in-charge teacher has been directed to bring a photo identification list of the selected students with their name, photo, EMIS ID and school name and seal.

A teacher at a model school in Chennai said, "Earlier, a bridge course was given for all Class 8 students in government schools. Hence, to gauge their familiarity in concepts, an assessment is conducted before the admission. This will help us in guiding the students better."