'Model Prisons Act to be implemented in all state jails soon'

VELLORE: The Tamil Nadu prison department will implement the Model Prisons Act within a month in all jails in the state, DGP Amresh Pujari revealed on Monday. Interacting with the press after he participated in a tree planting drive in the Vellore central prison, he said jails should encourage indoor sports like badminton, tennis and basketball among prisoners and also conduct competitions between various prisons, he added. He said the jail department planned to start 12 fuel outlets manned by reformed prisoners and added that jails would soon have computer centre with 30 systems each to provide both knowledge and an avenue for prisoners to earn once they were released he said. Those present included prison department Vellore DIG Thamaraikannan and Jail Superintendant Abdul Rahman.