Man tries to open fire at police personnel in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A man on Tuesday, who was taken for questioning in an arms case tried to open fire at police personnel in Coimbatore, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The man was identified as Sanjay Raja. It is reported that he allegedly tried to escape, took the pistol and opened fire at the police personnel. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday morning at the Saravanampatti area near Karattumedu.

Sanjay Raja, who sustained injuries in the knee after sub-inspector Chandrasekhar opened fire in self-defense to nab him, has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.