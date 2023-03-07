Hindu outfit functionary held for cheating woman in Thanjai
TIRUCHY: A Hindu outfit functionary was held for cheating a senior citizen woman with Rs 4 lakh in Thanjavur on Tuesday.
It is said, N Ranjitham (61) wife of Natarajan, a resident from Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur had rented her house to P Santhosh Kumar (28), a leader in Hindu Ilaingar Eluchi Peravai for the past few years.
Meanwhile, Natarajan died of health complications recently and there was a property dispute. On learning the problem, Santhosh Kumar, spoke to Ranjitham and promised to solve her problem for a fee of Rs 4 lakh, but nothing happened.
Police registered a case and arrested Santhosh Kumar on Tuesday evening.
