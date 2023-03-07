Govt keen on generating employment opportunities: Velu

COIMBATORE: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Monday said construction of additional infrastructure to house 26 IT firms in TIDEL Park in Coimbatore will get over next month.

Speaking to media after inspecting the ongoing expansion works, Velu said the additional six florey building has space to accommodate 26 IT firms, which can generate 14,000 jobs.

The minister was accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M Prathap and other officials during the inspection. “Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered an inspection of the TIDEL Park as there was a delay in construction works being undertaken through ELCOT. Work is likely to get over by 30 April (next month),” he said.

The new building will be equipped with all facilities including fire service provisions, lift and vehicle parking. “As work has got over, the space will be allotted to 26 IT firms to generate employment opportunities for 14,000 people,” he said.

Pointing out that more engineering graduates were passing out of colleges in Tamil Nadu at the national level; the minister said the state government has been focused on generating employment opportunities for graduates and youth.

“If there is further requirement to establish IT firms, then both government and private lands will be acquired for the purpose in the district,” he said.