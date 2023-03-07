Global community in praise of Dravidian model in TN: Stalin

MADURAI: While the global community has come out in praise and admiration for this Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu and State government’s achievements and legacy, somebody is thinking to weaken and divide the country.

Even they could not tolerate the people friendly-government, which has signaled its determination under the system of ‘Dravidian Model’ for the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said after unveiling the statue of former CM M. Karunanidhi at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday.

Even more such ones were trying to bring disrepute to the ruling party anyhow to topple the government.

During this ongoing 22-month period of Dravidian Model rule, the government is rendering its people considerably good governance and nobody else could either hide or deny the truth.

Further addressing, Stalin said the DMK-led front, which he also termed as the ‘United Progressive Alliance’ (UPA), runs off a streak of victories and the opposition could not tolerate it and hence they were involved in divisive politics.

CM inaugurates Corporation office building at Nagercoil

The Chief Minister then inaugurated the newly-established office building of Corporation in Nagercoil of Kanyakumari districts on Tuesday. Nagercoil was declared as a corporation by the erstwhile regime in 2019. The four-storeyed building constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore on a sprawling campus in ‘Kalaivanar Kalaiarangam’ near Perarignar Anna stadium in Nagercoil has 56,809 square feet of space. The Nagercoil Corporation office was titled ‘Kalaivanar Maligai’

The office rooms for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Administration and Information and Technology were among others housed on the first floor. While the second floor houses offices for Commissioner, City Engineer, Conference Hall and Audio visual room, the third floor has council meeting hall and rooms for Town Planning officer and City Health officer. The fourth floor houses rooms for media personnel and the Revenue Wing.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, KN Nehru, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasami, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T Mano Thangaraj, Mayor of Nagercoil Corporation R Mahesh, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, Secretary IT and Digital Service J. Kumaragurubaran, Kanyakumari Collector PN Sridhar, Deputy Mayor Mary Princy Latha, Commissioner of Corporation Anand Mohan and officials from various departments were present during the programme.

CM interacts with migrant workers

Subsequently, the Chief Minister paid a visit to a latex gloves manufacturing unit at Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district and interacted with migrant labourers, who are from parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Among 450 workers, over 150 workers, including 30 women, migrated from these areas.

During his schedule, Stalin asked the migrant workers not to believe in any fake rumor concerning their safety and he ensured that the Tamil Nadu government would extend all its support for them.

The migrant workers while interacting said they felt at home in the workplace in Kavalkinaru as quality food and shelter is offered. They said that there’s no fear in working in the unit. Some of them had been working for six years now here and maintaining cordial relationships with fellow -workers, they said.