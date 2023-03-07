Ganja worth Rs 1cr seized in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police seized 285 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore smuggled from Andhra Pradesh for local distribution and two persons were arrested in this regard. On a tip off that large quantity of ganja being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Thanjavur for local distribution, the DIG (Thanjavur Range) Jayachandran alerted SP Ashish Rawat who formed a special team and intercepted a truck to seize the contraband. Two identified as Karthi alias Hulk Karthi (33) from Madurai and Ragunathan (27) from Tenkasi were arrested.