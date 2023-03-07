‘Find permanent solution to oil spill in coastline in Nagapattinam’

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded the DMK government to find a permanent solution to the oil leakage issue in coastline in Pattinamcherry and adjoining fishermen helmets in Nagapattinam, according to a statement.

Citing the ongoing protest of the fishermen community in Pattinamcherry following the oil spill from the crude oil pipeline of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation on March 2, EPS said the fishermen have refrained from fishing since the leakage was noticed. They have also announced to intensify the protest.

Hence, the government should deploy the minister of fisheries and the department officials to carry out field inspection and engage in dialogues with the affected fishermen to avert such mishaps in the future and find a permanent solution to it, he further said in the statement.