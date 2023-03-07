Encroachments, a perennial woe for road users in Vellore
VELLORE: With rampant encroachments, narrowing the space on several important roads in Vellore, maneuvering through such stretches has become a perennial struggle for pedestrians and motorists.
Sources said, areas like Long Bazaar, near the old bus stand, is a classic testimony to this problem. At present the width of the stretch is able to carry only two-wheelers as shopkeepers encroach on pavement and rent out the parking space to small vendors.
Occasionally, corporation officials remove encroachments, which return after a gap of two days. Though efforts were made to shift small vendors to the old fish market, they refuse to move citing lack of patronage. “Though the site near the old fish market is located on ever-busy Anna Salai, vendors say customers do not venture inside,” Kannan, a vendor, said.
Another troublesome stretch is the Arcot Road in front of the CMC Hospital. Though the district administration planned a pedestrian subway, the hospital demurred due to FSI complications and matters stand at that point as of today.
“Even upscale areas like Gandhinagar near Katpadi face encroachment issues on the newly-laid paver block platforms,” Suresh Kumar, a resident, said. As usual, encroachers have the ‘protection’ of ruling party functionaries, said a civic official.
