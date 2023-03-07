Encroachments, a perennial woe for road users in Vellore

Another troublesome stretch is the Arcot Road in front of the CMC Hospital. Though the district administration planned a pedestrian subway, the hospital demurred due to FSI complications and matters stand at that point as of today.

“Even upscale areas like Gandhinagar near Katpadi face encroachment issues on the newly-laid paver block platforms,” Suresh Kumar, a resident, said. As usual, encroachers have the ‘protection’ of ruling party functionaries, said a civic official.