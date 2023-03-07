Don’t do 'B' team work for BJP in TN: A Raja tells Paswan

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Tuesday cautioned Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan not to do the work of BJP's 'B' team in Tamil Nadu.

Remarking that the intention of the BJP to foment social unrest by spreading fake news and projecting violence against north Indian workers elsewhere as incidents in Tamil Nadu has fallen flat, Raja, in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, cautioned that Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chiraag must not support the malicious campaign of the BJP among the north Indian workers living in peace in TN.

Advising Chiraag Paswan to realize the BJP's exploitation of his social justice-believing father Ram Vilas Paswan during his final years, the DMK deputy general secretary said, "Let him engage in the politics like BJP's 'B' team in Bihar. Let him not come to Tamil Nadu with such cunning intention."

"The spread of Periyar, Ambedkar and Leftist views in north India and the awareness raised by it is proof that a secular and progressive government would be formed at the Centre in 2024. A new dawn will arise in Bihar then. People will punish the people engaging in such falsehood and those supporting it, " Raja added.

Condemning the BJP for engaging in selfish rumour-mongering politics to disturb the peace of north Indian workers living in Tamil Nadu, the DMK MP from Niligiris said that the BJP has brought Chiraag Paswan for its defence as a consolation after its age-old tactics of spreading falsehood was laid bare.

He added that the people know that the BJP was angered by Stalin's 70th birthday celebration panning out into a platform for a non-BJP political consolidation. People are also aware of the drama staged by the BJP using Chiraag Paswan.