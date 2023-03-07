Bootlegger held, several litres of arrack destroyed in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 36-year old man was arrested by Srivaikuntam police in Thoothukudi district in an illicit arrack case. The accused has been identified as P Ramesh of Srivaikuntam.

The arrest was made on Monday night, sources said. Acting on a tip off, a team led by Srivaikuntam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mayavan conducted a check in the house of Ramesh, where the police found hundred litres of illicit arrack that was destroyed later.

After destroying, the police seized his two-wheeler, a gas stove and utensils that were used for arrack fermentation. He’s a notorious criminal against whom the Srivaikuntam police had already booked four cases of crime such as murder, attempt to murder and others, sources said.