Avoid medicines without doctors prescription: Ma Su

CHENNAI: People should avoid buying medicines without doctors prescriptions that would lead to various health problems, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on People's Pharmacy day at Health and Family Welfare Training Center, Egmore.

"There are a total of 620 community dispensaries across Tamil Nadu. Of which, 72 public dispensaries in Chennai alone and 548 public dispensaries in other districts. Drugs for chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, allergy medications, and nutritional supplements are available at the pharmacies," stated Subramanian.

Self-medication without a doctor's prescription can lead to many health problems. "The public should take medicines only as per the doctor's prescription. Generic drugs are 50% to 90% cheaper and equivalent compared to expensive branded drugs," added the Minister.

He further says that the pharmacies have sufficient and quality medicines.