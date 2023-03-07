6 lakh migrant labourers enrolled in TN Labour Dept's web portal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has enrolled more than six lakh migrant workers in the State Labour Department's exclusive web portal. The department had launched the website (https:/labour.tn.gov.in/ism/) two years ago to facilitate the migrant workers to enrol themselves.

The web portal was launched to keep track of the movement of the migrant workers, besides having real time data of the labourers. This would come in handy to reach out the labourers sector wise in time of emergency, said official in the department.

As part of the outreach programme to reassure the safety of the migrant workers to dispel the false campaign that labourers from North India were attacked in TN, the Labour Department listed out various welfare measures implemented during the Covid pandemic.

The department, in a statement, said it disbursed dry food packages, containing 15 kg rice, 1 kg dhal and 1 kg edible oil to 4.16 lakh migrant workers in the first phase. In the second phase, 4.66 lakh labourers received welfare measures during the lockdown period in 2021. The department had also set up help desk to facilitate the migrant to return to the native place safely.